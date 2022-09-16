Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’

The night’s theme is Regency London and gives the nod to popular shows, like Netflix’s Bridgerton, that show the opulent galas of the Regency-era party season.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala.

“A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15.

The night’s theme is Regency London (early 1800s) and gives the nod to popular shows, like Netflix’s Bridgerton, that show the opulent galas of the Regency-era party season.

Since its foundation, Partners for the Arts has raised more than $1.7 million to support students in the arts at USM.

A few tickets were still available Thursday afternoon for $125 a piece. Anyone wanting a last-minute waltz for the arts can purchase the tickets at southernmisstickets.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
Cedrick Moffett, Jr. was arrested for shooting at his mother in a domestic altercation on Sept....
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

Latest News

‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are just two of the theater’s busy October line-up.
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre
Cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and hot chocolate – autumn is just around the corner, and...
Festive fall fun arrives early at Country Tyme Fruitstand
Saenger Theater gears up for busy October in the Hub City
Saenger Theater gears up for busy October in the Hub City
‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are just two of the theater’s busy October line-up.
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre