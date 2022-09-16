USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Partners for the Arts, a non-profit that supports art programming at the University of Southern Mississippi, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a grand, royal gala.

“A Diamond Affair” waltzes into The Venue in downtown Hattiesburg on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 15.

The night’s theme is Regency London (early 1800s) and gives the nod to popular shows, like Netflix’s Bridgerton, that show the opulent galas of the Regency-era party season.

Since its foundation, Partners for the Arts has raised more than $1.7 million to support students in the arts at USM.

A few tickets were still available Thursday afternoon for $125 a piece. Anyone wanting a last-minute waltz for the arts can purchase the tickets at southernmisstickets.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.