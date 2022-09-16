Win Stuff
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre

‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are just two of the theater’s busy October line-up.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From trick-or-treating to carving pumpkins, everyone has their favorite Halloween traditions, and every year Pine Belt residents flock to the Saenger Theater for two nights of spooky cinema.

The Saenger Theater is bringing back two of its most popular traditions with its annual showings of “Hocus Pocus” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“We recently announced our two annual events, which are the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie showing and also ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” said Elliot Zalaznik, director of event production, sales and services for the Hattiesburg Saenger. “‘Hocus Pocus’ is on October 7th, definitely family-friendly. It’s a fun event that we love doing. We definitely encourage costumes, and it’s fun for everyone of all ages.”

Zalaznik said that events for any holiday always bring the community together, and these Halloween events have a positive impact on the area during the holiday season.

“These events are kind of our staples for Halloween in the Saenger in downtown,” said Zalaznik. “It brings out a ton of people. We do block parties for both events, so it’s great for the downtown businesses and the Saenger alike.”

He added that even if you have watched these two movies at home or in theaters, the Saenger’s showings are not your average movie night.

“It’s not like a normal show where you just sit in the movie theater, where you don’t do anything,” said Zalaznik. “There’s a lot going on, and just the environment is very fun, and the guests get involved with it.

“If you haven’t been before, I definitely recommend coming down. It’s an experience for sure, and if you have been, you know how good of a time it is. So hopefully, we will see you again.”

In addition to these traditional favorites, the Saenger Theater has even more shows and events planned for the Hub City.

“It is very busy here at the Saenger theater,” said Zalaznik. “Next week, we actually have Bruce Bruce, the comedian. And then, getting into October, we have the ‘Hocus Pocus’ (showing), we have the Rocky Horror (showing), and then David Sedaris, the author, on October 20th. Then we have Neil McCoy, country singer, on October 22nd, and then ‘Disney Princess in Concert’ on October 28th.”

Saenger Theater gears up for busy October in the Hub City
The Saenger Theater box office is currently closed to walk-ins, but tickets for each of these events are available online at www.hattiesburgsaenger.com.

