Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars

Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix.

The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment.

According to Julian McCloud, his daughter was mailed a ticket last week after the cameras read her car tag and saw she was uninsured.

“It really upset her bad. She doesn’t have 300 dollars,” said McCloud.

Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.

“I believe it’s an invasion of people’s property, they shouldn’t be doing that. If that happened to me, I’d be really upset about that,” said Champiomont.

Even more people are upset at the situation.

Recently, Amy Divine filed a class action complaint against American Digital Security, LLC, Securix, LLP and Securix, LLC. Click here to read the full court document.

The nature of the case reads, “Pretending to be law enforcement and making millions of dollars collecting fees from individuals who allegedly violated state uninsured motorist laws.”

McCloud said the suit is extreme.

“I think that’s going way too far. You can go back a long way and say this should have been done and that should have been done,” said McCloud.

McCloud said there should be a different measure in place so it’s even for both parties.

“The city has an issue, they have an legitimate problem. But they can’t go around stomping on people. There should be a warning system put into place so it’s fair for both sides,” said McCloud.

As of September 9, the city has received $249,965 from uninsured tickets.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
Thanks to help from family, friends, and The Asbury Hospice House, Talbert Easterling was able...
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
.
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
Miles, a Chicago native and a junior at the University of Southern Miss, is using his large...
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley and his Bobcats stand No. 13 in the...
#6 Jones College survives Copiah-Lincoln