Petal High School awarded 2022 National Blue Ribbon

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High school earned national recognition for its academic excellence this week, being the only high school in Mississippi to earn the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two performance categories, student test scores and graduation rates.

Petal High School received an Exemplary High-Performing School designation from the education department.

Superintendent Matt Dillon said this award is a great achievement for the school and the Petal community.

“I am so proud of our faculty, staff, students, community as a whole; this is a great honor,” said Dillon. “You know we talk a lot in our district about being ‘Mississippi Great’ in everything we do, but we also want to be nationally competitive. That’s a part of who we are. So for us to be recognized on a national stage for the great things that are happening right here in the Petal School District, and specifically at Petal High School, is very special.”

This is the second time the Petal School District has received the Blue Ribbon Award.

