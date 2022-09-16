Perry Co. School District holds Homecoming parade, pep rally

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It is Homecoming week in New Augusta!

To celebrate, the school district held a homecoming parade through the downtown area on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Perry Central High School football team, homecoming court and marching band tossed out candy and other goodies to Bulldog fans cheering along the side of the road.

“Back on the first of the school year, we talked about championing students, all students, all means all,” said PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager. “That’s what we do in Perry County. That’s what Perry Central High School is all about, championing students. As a community, it takes everybody working together for the common good to move every child forward.”

After the parade, a pep rally was held at McCoy Park.

The Bulldogs will take on Amite County in their Homecoming football game Friday at 7:30 p.m.

