No rain expected for Friday ahead of Gametime

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

It is going to be a great day in the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with no rain.

For area football games tonight, look for clear skies with no rain expected.

The weekend is going to be a little warmer with highs in around 90 and lows in the upper 60s. No rain is in the forecast for this weekend as well.

As we head into the Monday through Friday outlook, it appears it will be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. No rain is expected next week.

