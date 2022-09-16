Laurel Arts Leauge giving mini-grants to area high schools

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Laurel Arts League provided financial support to several area high school art departments.

The “Green Apron” ladies presented annual mini-grant checks to teachers and principals at Northeast Jones, South Jones, West Jones and Laurel high schools, and Laurel Christian School.

These grants, which totaled $2,250, support the League’s mission of promoting and celebrating the visual and performing arts through public education.

“We have supported generations of budding Jones County artists for more than 50 years,” said Arts League President Lora Adcock. “We are thrilled to continue this tradition by helping local high schools foster a creative and artistic environment for their students.”

The gesture was made possible due to the success of the Arts League’s primary fundraiser, Day in the Park, which exceeded its sponsorship goals in 2022.

Listed below are the gold sponsors from the fundraiser:

  • The Burroughs Company
  • Chancellor, Inc.
  • Community Bank
  • North Laurel Family Dentistry
  • Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Clinic
  • Eye Care Associates
  • Fail Telecommunications Corp.
  • Gilchrist, Sumrall, Yoder, Yoder & Leggett
  • Kroger
  • The Knight Butcher
  • BCLEAN
  • Hortman, Harlow, Bassi, Robinson & McDaniel
  • Insight Therapy Center
  • Jones County Board of Supervisors
  • Visit Laurel Jones County
  • Laurel Dental Group
  • State Farm/Lori Hearn/Bill & Missy Sanderson
  • Thermo-Kool
  • Trustmark Bank
  • Rock 104.

Silver sponsors of Day in the Park 2022 included

  • Adcock Pool, Spa and Billiards
  • BancorpSouth
  • State Farm/Brian Ginn;
  • Family Dental Center
  • Laurel Machine & Foundry Company
  • Southern Antiques.

CitruSolutions Carpet Cleaning Process provided a bronze sponsorship.

“These mini-grants allow both event sponsors and the community to see firsthand the value of these critical contributions that continue to directly benefit arts education,” Adcock said.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the upcoming 2023 Day in the Park event can find more information by emailing LALSponsorshipCommittee@gmail.com.

In addition to distributing high school grant awards, the League also announced that applications for its Community Grant Program are currently open.

Organizations interested in applying for these grants can click here for more information. Funding decisions will be made on a rolling basis as applications are received.

