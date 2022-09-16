Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jackson County seeing increase in child pornography extortion cases, per sheriff

He urges kids not to send nude photos across the internet. He added it's a crime for anyone under 18 to send nude pictures.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “This social media thing can get real bad, real fast,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. It’s terrible, it’s absolutely terrible.”

Ezell is warning parents about a social media scam as his office is seeing an increase in child pornography extortion cases.

Here’s how it works.

Fake Snapchat accounts are created and the account holder pretends to be a kid. They ask other kids for nude photographs. Once the pictures are sent, the child in the picture is instructed to send money or it will be leaked.

“They tell them that they have a list of their friends on Snapchat and that they’ll send the photo out if they don’t send them money,” Ezell said. “We had one that was 10-years-old. They sent a photograph of themselves to somebody.”

Community activist Karen Payne Fountain is a parent and grandparent.

“I think it’s very important that parents or whoever the guardian is monitor their child’s social media because we have so many sexual predators,” said Fountain.

The sheriff’s office has not been able to charge anyone yet. Ezell said that’s because all of the cases so far involve scammers from other countries.

“It’s almost impossible to find, prosecute, or arrest them,” Ezell added.

While authorities continue tracking down the criminals, Fountain said parents must be more cognizant.

“Children are so impressionable,” Fountain said. “If someone tells them to meet them at the park, they will meet them at the park. We have to pray for our kids who are being preyed upon by these people who are sick in the mind.”

It is a crime for anyone under 18 to send nude pictures.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
Cedrick Moffett, Jr. was arrested for shooting at his mother in a domestic altercation on Sept....
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

Latest News

The Venue will host "A Diamond Affair" for Partners for the Arts Thursday night.
USM art students celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘A Diamond Affair’
Walt Grayson speaks to Olli members
Walt Grayson speaks to Olli Learning Institute in Hattiesburg
‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ are just two of the theater’s busy October line-up.
Two popular Halloween movies return to the Saenger Theatre
Cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and hot chocolate – autumn is just around the corner, and...
Festive fall fun arrives early at Country Tyme Fruitstand