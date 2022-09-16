Win Stuff
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son

Tim Boshart has been missing since September 3, 2017.
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers.

Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope.

Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic personality by holding a balloon release in his honor.

Fairley said she begs anyone with any information to please contact her or call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

“Anybody that has any information as to what happened or where Tim is, please just let us know,” she said. “We really don’t even care anymore about the answers – the who, what, where, when, why. We just want to know where Tim is, a location, and we have even asked anonymously. Please just send me a letter anonymously that says, ‘This is where you can find your son,’ so that we can have closure.”

This year’s balloon release will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the 589 Flea Market in Purvis.

