Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Biloxi man to serve 25-years for wife’s murder

Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife,...
Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife, Jennifer Alvarado Reis.(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man who admitted to being high on prescription medication when he shot his wife to death was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week. Fifteen years were suspended, leaving Michael Edward Reis 25 years to serve day-for-day in state custody.

Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife, Jennifer Alvarado Reis.

Investigators say on the night of the murder, Reis flagged down Biloxi Police officers and told them he needed to turn himself in. When the officers went to his house on Popp’s Ferry Road, they found the victim dead on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to her chest.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Reis was hallucinating that night after taking very high doses of prescription medications. He said he believed his wife had harmed his kids and buried them in the yard, even though no kids lived with the couple.

“Police located a pistol in the defendant’s car the night he approached them and concluded it was the murder weapon through forensic testing”, said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

During his plea, Reis admitted to shooting his wife, but claimed it was unintentional. He said he was being reckless with the gun when it went off, and blamed his actions on his abuse of the prescription medication. But the judge reminded him, voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a crime.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
Gov. Reeves attend Jones Capital, LLC. headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg
According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m....
Gov. Reeves to attend Jones Capital headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg
These grants, which totaled $2,250, support the League’s mission of promoting and celebrating...
Laurel Arts Leauge giving mini-grants to area high schools