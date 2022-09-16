6 Jones College survives Copiah-Lincoln

Jones College Sports Information

WESSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College defensive back Ty Rawls (Wetumpka, Alabama) tackled Copiah-Lincoln wide receiver Antrelle Sims at the Bobcat 6-yard line as time expired to preserve a 23-17 victory here Thursday night at Stone Stadium.

The victory moves the 6th-ranked Bobcats to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the MACCC South Division. Co-Lin drops to 1-2, 0-1.

The game was tied 17-17 when Jones drove 75 yards in six plays for the go-ahead score. Robert Henry (Lumberton) scored his third touchdown of the game and 10th of the season with an 18-yard run. However, the snap was bobbled on the PAT attempt and the Bobcats led by six with 7:15 remaining.

Each team had a possession before the Wolves took over at their own 16 with 1:04 remaining.

Quarterback DeVon Tott moved Co-Lin quickly down the field. On third and 10 at the Jones’ 19 with just seconds remaining, Tott found Tyquan Henderson for a 9-yard gain.

With no timeouts and facing a fourth and 1 at the 10, Tott took the snap and found Sims at the 6. But Rawls made the stop and the Bobcats escaped with the win.

Jones controlled most of the first half and would take a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Bobcats went 55 yards in three plays early in the first quarter. Quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones) hit wide receiver Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon) on a post pattern for 47 yards down to the 1. Henry scored on the next play and Yohan Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 7-0 with 9:17 to play in the opening period.

Co-Lin would then drive from its own 28 to the Bobcat 33 before the drive stalled. But Dylan Wasson’s 50-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Josh Belk (Fort Lawn, South Carolina) and Jones took over at its own 10.

The Wolves moved into Bobcat territory in the second period, but Cedrick Beavers (Taylorsville) picked off a Tott pass at his own 24 to end the threat.

The Bobcats would then drive to a first and goal at the Co-Lin 2. But two plays later, Follis would fumble and Ja’Len Sims recovered for the Wolves at his own 11.

But three plays after that, Jones defensive back André Mack (Madison Central) intercepted a Tott pass and returned it 11 yards to the Wolves’ 29.

The Bobcats would drive to a first and goal at the 8. But the drive stalled and Thompson booted a 24-yard field goal with 5:59 to play in the first half to make it 10-0.

Co-Lin took the ensuing kickoff, went 42 yards in 10 plays and had a first down at the Bobcat 30. But Jamison Kelly (Columbia) forced a fumble and Javarian Jenkins (Oak Grove) recovered for the Bobcats at his own 36.

The Wolves came out strong in the third quarter.

Co-Lin marched 62 yards in 13 plays on its opening possession of the second half. Corey Case’s 25-yard field goal made it 10-3 with 6:44 to play in the third quarter.

The Wolves then moved 88 yards in eight plays on its next possession. Tott scored on a 5-yard run and Case’s conversion tied it at 10-10 with 2:16 to play in the third quarter.

Co-Lin’s next possession started at its own 34. The Wolves moved into Bobcat territory again, but Rawls intercepted a pass in his own end zone to stop the drive with 12:57 left in the game.

Jones then would drive 80 yards in six plays to regain the lead.

A 15-yard pass from quarterback DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) to wide receiver Kendall Coleman (Choctaw County) got the drive going and Smith’s 43-yard run got the ball deep into Wolves’ territory. Henry ended the drive with a 4-yard scoring run and Thompson’s PAT made it 17-10 with 11:03 remaining.

But Co-Lin quickly answered, moving 64 yards in just four plays. Tott found Henderson for a 29-yard scoring strike and Case’s extra point tied the game at 17-17 with 9:10 to play.

The Bobcats would then respond with the game-clinching score.

Henry ended the game with 94 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He now has a nation’s best 503 yards on the ground this season.

Smith hit 5-of-7 passes for 76 yards and rushed five times for 40 yards. Coleman had five receptions for 100 yards and Coleman had three catches for 85 yards.

Kelly and Travor Randle (Greenwood) each had eight tackles with Jenkins and Peyton Anderson (Columbia) getting six stops each. Mack had 1.5 TFLs and one interception with Beavers and Rawls also getting interceptions. JD Stewart (Greenville Christian) and Kamarius Husband (West Marion) each had a TFL and Ricky Willis (Harrison Central) had ½ a TFL.

Tott connected on 22-of-40 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown, but he had three interceptions. Tott also rushed for 84 yards.

As a team, Co-Lin had 78 snaps and 28 first downs, compared to just 54 snaps and 15 first downs for Jones.

The Wolves had 164 yards rushing, 286 yards passing and 450 yards of total offense. The Bobcats rushed for 120 yards, had 203 yards passing and finished with 323 yards of total offense.

The Bobcats return home for another division contest next week. Jones hosts East Central (0-3) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com with Mark Easley and Luke Johnson on the call.

Co-Lin travels to Southwest on Sept. 22.

