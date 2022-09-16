Win Stuff
2 Pine Belt schools earn national recognition for excellence

Petal High School was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove...
Petal High School was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove Lower Elementary was one of four elementary schools recognized in the state.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Pine Belt schools - Petal High School and Oak Grove Lower Elementary School - were recognized by the United States Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon schools.

Petal was the only high school granted the honor in Mississippi, and Oak Grove Lower was one of four elementary schools recognized in the state.

The two Pine Belt schools were among the 297 awarded the Blue Ribbon designation nationally.

The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

“Exemplary High-Performing Schools” are among their state’s highest performing schools, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Petal was selected in this category.

“Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools” are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“This is the second time in our district’s history to receive this recognition, which speaks volumes to our students, faculty, staff and community as a whole,” said Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon.

“They work hard to make the most of every educational opportunity, and their efforts continue to pay off. It’s really special to see their sustained success, and I could not be more Panther Proud.”

