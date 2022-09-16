Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg.

The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.

Hattiesburg police arrested the teen on Friday, Sept. 16, after his parents turned him into law enforcement.

He is currently in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

No injuries were reported in the May shooting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to...
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m....
Gov. Reeves to attend Jones Capital headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg
These grants, which totaled $2,250, support the League’s mission of promoting and celebrating...
Laurel Arts Leauge giving mini-grants to area high schools
SNAP food benefits
SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.