14-year-old arrested for Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hub City teen is in jail tonight for a shooting that occurred in May 2022 on Myrtle Street in Hattiesburg.

The 14-year-old male faces one count of shooting into a dwelling and one county of criminal street gang activity. He may face additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.

Hattiesburg police arrested the teen on Friday, Sept. 16, after his parents turned him into law enforcement.

He is currently in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

No injuries were reported in the May shooting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.