14 Pearl River falls short to #4 Northwest Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The No. 14 Pearl River football team gave No. 4 Northwest all that it could handle Thursday night inside Dobie Holden Stadium. The Wildcats had the lead at the break, but the Rangers grabbed a 21-14 come-from-behind victory.

“The defense and offense played extremely hard,” Pearl River coach Seth Smith said. “When you play that hard, you always have a chance. Our effort tonight was phenomenal. I really feel like we have a championship-caliber defense.

“They played a lot of man against us early and I probably should’ve taken a few more deep shots. I bounced around too much to try to keep them off rhythm. I think we need to do a better job next week of establishing the run and then everything else will follow.”

