WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine to host Rural Health Summit

William Carey University is preparing to host a Rural Health Summit for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is preparing to host a Rural Health Summit for the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The summit begins on Friday, Sept. 16, with a dinner for residency program participants, medical association board members and statewide elected officials.

Carey will also show an award-winning documentary, “On the Farm,” which will focus on the struggle farmers experience with mental health issues and opioid addictions.

Dr. Italo Subbarao, Dean of WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine, said this health summit is essential to educate future doctors practicing medicine in rural areas.

“If you’re are a primary care doctor and practicing in a rural area, you got to have a bigger tools box,” said Subbarao. “You’re not going to have access to (everything), and that’s what we are going to educate our folks on.

“We are just thrilled to have this opportunity here at Cary to host this event, and we hope this is the beginning of an ongoing conversation that we can have here and then take it up to Jackson to make some changes and differences to improve our healthcare in our communities.”

The documentary will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday at the WCU Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium and is free to the public.

