Thursday will be a little warmer with sunny skies

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 80s tomorrow.

Sunny skies will linger through Friday with highs near 90°. You may also notice the humidity beginning to creep back in as well. The weather will be great for those Friday night football games. Temps will be in low 80s at kickoff with clear skies.

We look to be rain free for the rest of this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for both Saturday, and Sunday.

