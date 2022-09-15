Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Thursday will be a little warmer with sunny skies

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 80s tomorrow.

Sunny skies will linger through Friday with highs near 90°. You may also notice the humidity beginning to creep back in as well. The weather will be great for those Friday night football games. Temps will be in low 80s at kickoff with clear skies.

We look to be rain free for the rest of this week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s for both Saturday, and Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/14
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/14
09/14 Ryan’s “Fools Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/14 Ryan’s “Fool’s Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/14 Ryan’s “Fools Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/14 Ryan’s “Fools Fall” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/13
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/13