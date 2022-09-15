Win Stuff
Sunny skies for your Friday. This weekend will be warmer.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs topping out into the upper 80s. The weather will be great for those Friday night football games! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the 70s after sunset.

Saturday and Sunday will be warm and sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low 90s under sunny skies.

