Sunday Thursday with highs in the upper 80s, clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

It is going to be a sunny and warm day here in South Mississippi with highs in the upper 80s. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday looks sunny with highs around 90. For area football games tomorrow night, it is looking mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

The weekend is looking mostly sunny as well with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

As we head into next week, you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

