Student gives back to middle school in hopes of earning Eagle Scout

Out with the old and in with the new; Oak Grove Middle School’s deck seating has been redone.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Joshua Adams, an Oak Grove High School Junior and boy scout, decided to give back to his old stomping grounds by rebuilding the seating area for his Eagle Scout project.

“I’ve seen over time that the benches in the main courtyard, where the children will sit for outside classes and wait for the buses, they were just completely worn down and nails sticking through them,” said Adams. “It was just a real hazard. So, we had the idea to tear them down and rebuild them back up, so they could have a safer spot.”

With the help of some friends, Adams spent most of the summer rebuilding the benches at the middle school.

“Now we have a beautiful place that our students can come and wait,” said OGMS Principal David Morgan. “We’ve got some projects in mind with this area to create a covered space here so that we can use it to celebrate student accomplishments, or we can have it as an outdoor classroom. There’s a lot of different ways that we’ll be able to utilize this area now that we did not have before.”

Both Adams and the school administration are happy that he chose to leave his mark on campus.

“We’re extremely appreciative to Josh for reaching out to us with this project,” said Morgan. “It’s much needed, and now we have the opportunity to use this space in a lot of different ways.”

Adams hopes to reach the rank of Eagle Scout by the end of the year.

“Just to know that I have made an impact on students’ lives and help their teaching, that means a lot,” said Adams.

Adams also said he wanted to thank Economy Supply for providing the wood for the project.

