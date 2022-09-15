Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District is partnering with the Pine Forest Regional Library of Richton to provide free caregiver education for grandparents raising grandchildren.

These courses are offered in the library, located at 210 Front Street, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m, starting on Sept 22.

Courses allow caregivers to learn new ways of raising children and group them with people going through similar situations.

“Being that I was raised by my grandparents, they would have done really well having that support system, knowing that they weren’t the only ones that were out there that were raising their grandchild,” said Shannon Cooley, the director of the Richton Library.

In addition to the courses, free snacks and prizes will be given out.

Kids are also welcome to come as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.