Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal’s Public Works Department begins privatization

On Monday, Petal’s Board of Aldermen and the Public Works Department agreed to begin a negotiation contract with ClearWater Solutions regarding privatization.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Petal’s Board of Aldermen and the Public Works Department agreed to begin a negotiation contract with ClearWater Solutions regarding privatization.

Department Director Mike Trest said bringing in an outside company will help the city and increase employee pay wages.

“Outside companies, as you know, will allow us a little bit better ability to hire more people at a higher rate of pa,” said Trest. “As you know, city workers generally don’t get paid as much, but they have really good benefits. This will allow us to reach out, and the company will be able to give better wages to people.”

Gerald Steele, Petal’s Board of Alderman for Ward 1, said the ClearWater Solutions company would take over the department’s operations and vehicles, which will help the pace of work.

“The city struggled with making equipment,” said Steele. “We just got a lot of new equipment for the job, but we don’t have people who are certified to drive the equipment. And so when we privatize like this, the private company who has trained personnel that knows how to do the job - and if they don’t have them locally, they can pull them out of state, pull the equipment out of state - get a big job done quickly. That is way out of the scope of the city.”

According to Trest, the privatized contract will begin on Oct. 1 of this year, but the company has already begun to start plans for the city.

“They have already talked about bringing extra people in to start with to try to help get things caught up,” said Trest. “So you will see a lot of that going on, so it looks like it’s going to be a good thing for the people of Petal.”

Trest said the privatization would help the Public Works Department run more efficiently overall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

Tangles and Beyond is one of ten participants to participate in the Whole Foods Market LEAP...
Hub City business takes a ‘LEAP’ with Whole Foods Market initiative
The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for an artist for a new mural to be...
Open call for artists to create new mural on USM campus
Hattiesburg Clinic was named the Best Place to Work in Mississippi for Forbes' 'Best-In-State'...
‘It’s an honor,’ Hattiesburg Clinic named Best Place to Work in Miss. by Forbes
USM School of Media and Communication changes name
USM’s School of Communication changes name to better reflect program