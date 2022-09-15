Petal’s Public Works Department begins privatization

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Petal’s Board of Aldermen and the Public Works Department agreed to begin a negotiation contract with ClearWater Solutions regarding privatization.

Department Director Mike Trest said bringing in an outside company will help the city and increase employee pay wages.

“Outside companies, as you know, will allow us a little bit better ability to hire more people at a higher rate of pa,” said Trest. “As you know, city workers generally don’t get paid as much, but they have really good benefits. This will allow us to reach out, and the company will be able to give better wages to people.”

Gerald Steele, Petal’s Board of Alderman for Ward 1, said the ClearWater Solutions company would take over the department’s operations and vehicles, which will help the pace of work.

“The city struggled with making equipment,” said Steele. “We just got a lot of new equipment for the job, but we don’t have people who are certified to drive the equipment. And so when we privatize like this, the private company who has trained personnel that knows how to do the job - and if they don’t have them locally, they can pull them out of state, pull the equipment out of state - get a big job done quickly. That is way out of the scope of the city.”

According to Trest, the privatized contract will begin on Oct. 1 of this year, but the company has already begun to start plans for the city.

“They have already talked about bringing extra people in to start with to try to help get things caught up,” said Trest. “So you will see a lot of that going on, so it looks like it’s going to be a good thing for the people of Petal.”

Trest said the privatization would help the Public Works Department run more efficiently overall.

