Open call for artists to create new mural on USM campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all artists! The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is looking for a muralist.

HAPA has an open call for artists with professional experience in public art or painting.

Artists with connections to the University of Southern Mississippi, such as students or alumni, will have priority.

The mural will be located on USM’s Eagle Walk on the northeast corner of M.M. Roberts Stadium and feature the theme: Golden Eagle Spirit.

“We are looking for a mural that really focuses on the traditions that are shown at Eagle Walk but also focusing on the black and gold colors of Southern Miss and something that just really exhibits the spirit that’s found here on campus,” said Kristen Brock, Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art program director.

“We plan to unveil it on Oct. 14, the night before homecoming kickoff this year, to have alumni on campus, have students on campus, and be a part of the homecoming festivities.”

Applications are due by noon on Friday, Sept. 23.

Artists can apply online.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.