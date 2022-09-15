North Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice
Water-line break affects about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association issued a “boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon after a break in one of its water mains.
The notice will affect about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road, the notice said.
