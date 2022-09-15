North Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association issued a “boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon after a break in one of its water mains.

The notice will affect about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road, the notice said.

