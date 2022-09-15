Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

North Lamar issues ‘boil-water’ notice

Water-line break affects about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road
North Lamar issued a notice Thursday for about 50 on Sullivan-Kilrain Road.
North Lamar issued a notice Thursday for about 50 on Sullivan-Kilrain Road.(WCJB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Lamar Water Association issued a “boil-water” notice Thursday afternoon after a break in one of its water mains.

The notice will affect about 50 customers along Sullivan-Kilrain Road, the notice said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
Cedrick Moffett, Jr. was arrested for shooting at his mother in a domestic altercation on Sept....
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

Latest News

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Jackson’s boil water notice lifted; state continues to monitor water system
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US warns monkeypox could mutate to resist antiviral drug
Midday Headlines 9/15
Midday Headlines 9/15