New brand unveiled for Wayne-Sanderson Farms

(Wayne-Sanderson Farms)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Ga. (WDAM) - Wayne-Sanderson Farms has unveiled a new brand identity and logo following the recent merger of the two companies.

The new logo was designed to show the shared values and business objectives of what is now the third-largest poultry producer in the nation.

”It’s an exciting time for our company, our employees and our customers,” said Clint Rivers, Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO. “Bringing two of the best companies in the business together positions us for more sustainable operations, more competitive opportunities and long-term growth for our employees and our business. Our new brand reflects that ambition.”

The logo, which is a departure from the former companies’ logos, reflects their evolution into a unified operation with mutual principles and ideals. Keeping the equity both companies have built over decades of reputation-building operation was important to the development of the new company brand.

“Poultry is in everything we do,” said Rivers. “While this rebranding is a big change, our core values and mission haven’t changed. This new logo portrays who we are as a team and what we bring to the market.”

Before the merger, both companies held strong market share in distinct categories. Wayne Farms focused on restaurant and food service segments while Sanderson Farms had a strong retail presence.

With the integration, Wayne-Sanderson Farms plans to give customers and consumers alike a wide range of product choices by taking advantage of the respective strengths and assets of both

