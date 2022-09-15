Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Nashville, Tenn. woman is behind bars in Rankin County for her possible involvement in a murder in Jefferson Davis County.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Sierra Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday for the murder of 24-year-old Carson Sistrunk.

Inscoe was arrested by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents in Jones County on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 3 p.m. The agency issued a warrant for her arrest for felony taking of a motor vehicle charge out of Rankin County. Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the arrest.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder after being stopped by an officer last week while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to the victim, who had been reported missing out of Rankin County on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Sistrunk’s body was found last week in Jefferson Davis County at an oil well site by a worker who noticed tire tracks. Strickland said Sistrunk had been shot.

According to law enforcement officers, Sistrunk and Insoce had been communicating through social media and had planned to meet each other.

Investigators are planning to speak with other possible people of interest in the case to see if more arrests are possible.

Although Inscoe is being charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County, she is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

