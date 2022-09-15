Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan

Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders’ impact on the college football landscape has taken the country by storm, showing the value of HBCUs, hiring the best coaching staff available, and bringing highly touted recruits to the capital city to perform and win on the field.

Now, Coach Sanders’ impact is showing off the field. According to Forbes, a Jackson State Football superstar signed a name, image, and likeness deal with multiple companies owned by an NFL Hall of Famer on Thursday.

Learning from one Hall of Famer to another, Travis Hunter, the elite cornerback and the former number one recruit in the nation, signed a NIL deal with New York Giants legend Michael Strahan; including Strahan’s clothing and lifestyle line, and skincare and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Dailey Defense.

This duo, however, should be no surprise. On December 15, 2021, Strahan, who played his college career at an HBCU, shared his support to Coach Prime and Travis Hunter on Twitter, congratulating Hunter for his commitment to JSU.

Hunter will be the face of several of Strahan’s brands and is also the first ambassador signed by the Hall of Famer.

“It means a lot,” Hunter says. “It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community. He’s really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does,” Hunter told Forbes.

The deal is the second for Hunter, who signed his first NIL deal with Greenwood in July to promote its “Choose Black” campaign, Sports Illustrated reported.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s murder...
Nashville woman denied bond in Jefferson Davis Co. murder investigation
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Zy'Kerioun Brown was shot and killed while he was in his living room on the morning of August...
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified

Latest News

Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules
Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules
Southern Miss Men's Golf
Southern Miss Men’s Golf wins Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
University of Southern Mississippi receiver Jason Brownlee tries to split the University of...
Miami pulls away in 2nd half to top USM, 30-7
Liberty outlasts USM in 4 overtimes
Liberty outlasts USM in 4 overtimes