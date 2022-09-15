Win Stuff
‘It’s an honor,’ Hattiesburg Clinic named Best Place to Work in Miss. by Forbes

Hattiesburg Clinic is gaining national attention. It was recently recognized as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State employers for 2022.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local healthcare provider is the best place to work in the state, according to a well-known business magazine.

Hattiesburg Clinic is gaining national attention. It was recently recognized as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State employers for 2022.

“It’s an honor to even be mentioned on the name of a list of companies like NASA and Google and Costco and the Mayo Clinic as other great places to work,” said Dr. Bryan Batson, CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic. “For us, it’s really a celebration of our employees and our physicians and how hard they work... especially over the last two and a half years to provide care to our community and our patients.”

The recognition follows a survey of about 70,000 people who work for companies with more than 500 employees.

According to Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership, Hattiesburg Clinic provides jobs for thousands in our area.

“With over 2,500 employees, including 450 physicians and providers, the Clinic is one of our region’s largest employers,” Newell said.

He added this is good news for both the clinic and the entire Hattiesburg area, something with which Dr. Batson agrees.

“Hattiesburg Clinic has a track record of being able to attract physicians to this community, and other healthcare providers and staff,” Batson said. “That is important to this community.”

Newell also said, “As a leader in job growth in the state, the Gulf South, and, in fact, among the nation’s leaders, our region’s economy is humming.”

He adds that this helps the clinic and the area recruit and retain talent.

For Dr. Batson, it’s all about improving healthcare and taking care of employees.

“Over the last few years and in spite of the pandemic, we’ve also really been focused on other things as well like competitive pay and incentives, DEI work, communication, education and workplace safety,” Batson said. “So, I think all of these things together really play a part in telling our story.”

For a link to the Forbes list, click here.

For more information regarding opportunities with Hattiesburg Clinic, click here.

