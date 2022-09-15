Hub City business takes a ‘LEAP’ with Whole Foods Market initiative

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Whole Foods Market introduced its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) just last month.

Here in the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg natives Ashley and Julian Bates celebrate this cultural significance with their company, Tangles and Beyond - an all-natural, handmade hair and body product line.

“Once I got it, the consistency, right, I said, ‘This is how it’s going to be, or I can’t put it out there,’” said Julian.

From whipped shampoos and clay collections to beard oils for men, Tangles and Beyond gained the attention of Whole Foods after going viral on Instagram.

“It was extremely exciting to be selected,” said Ashley. “I cried ‘boohoo’ tears of joy because this is something that, in the beginning, we were not interested in doing. I was very big on not allowing my product to end up in the store, where they would tell me, ‘oh, you have to change your ingredients.’”

Ashley wanted chemical-free products that would not damage the hair and said she has been using her own products since 2010.

Julian, who is also Ashley’s husband, said it starts with belief.

“Trust your partner,” he said. “I took a little money out of my 401k so she could get started. I knew from the start it was going to be great. I always motivate her to be great, so it was a no-brainer to believe in her.”

Motivation, dedication and consistency keep both Ashley and Julian rooted.

