Hub City business takes a ‘LEAP’ with Whole Foods Market initiative

Tangles and Beyond is one of ten participants to participate in the Whole Foods Market LEAP initiative.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., Whole Foods Market introduced its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP) just last month.

To many cultures worldwide, hair is a part of self-expression and spirituality.

Here in the Pine Belt, Hattiesburg natives Ashley and Julian Bates celebrate this cultural significance with their company, Tangles and Beyond - an all-natural, handmade hair and body product line.

“Once I got it, the consistency, right, I said, ‘This is how it’s going to be, or I can’t put it out there,’” said Julian.

From whipped shampoos and clay collections to beard oils for men, Tangles and Beyond gained the attention of Whole Foods after going viral on Instagram.

“It was extremely exciting to be selected,” said Ashley. “I cried ‘boohoo’ tears of joy because this is something that, in the beginning, we were not interested in doing. I was very big on not allowing my product to end up in the store, where they would tell me, ‘oh, you have to change your ingredients.’”

Ashley wanted chemical-free products that would not damage the hair and said she has been using her own products since 2010.

Julian, who is also Ashley’s husband, said it starts with belief.

“Trust your partner,” he said. “I took a little money out of my 401k so she could get started. I knew from the start it was going to be great. I always motivate her to be great, so it was a no-brainer to believe in her.”

Motivation, dedication and consistency keep both Ashley and Julian rooted.

To learn more about Whole Foods’ LEAP initiative and its participants, visit here.

