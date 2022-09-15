Golf cart registration begins in Hattiesburg

City of Hattiesburg Facebook

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Owners of low-speed vehicles, such as golf carts, who wish to ride the roads in the City of Hattiesburg began registering to do so Thursday.

City Council recently passed an ordinance allowing golf carts on Hattiesburg streets, under certain restrictions, including:

May only be operated on public roads/streets with an established speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less

Remain prohibited on Mississippi Department of Transportation highways and interstates

May be prohibited on streets with high-traffic counts, recommendations by governing authorities, street design and other factors that impede public safety.

A list of these streets and an interactive map can be located at hattiesburgms.com/cityclerk/golfcarts.

To register golf carts/low-speed vehicles, bring the following to the second floor of Hattiesburg City Hall, including:

A driver’s license

Proof of insurance/financial liability

Make, model and VIN/Serial Number

$100 for registration.

All registered golf carts and low-speed vehicles must meet a list of safety standards including:

Headlights

Front and rear turn signal lamps

Tail lamps

Stop lamps

Reflectors

Exterior mirror mounted on driver’s/passenger’s side

Parking brake

VIN number/Serial number

Type 1/Type 2 seatbelts

Proper windshield

An alert sound.

The second page of the registration form is an affidavit that certifies and attests that your vehicle has all of these items and must be notarized by City of Hattiesburg staff.

The form should not be signed until the paperwork for registration is turned in at at City Hall.

A list of frequently asked questions can be accessed at hattiesburgms.com/cityclerk/golfcarts. These address everything from driving on multi-use paths to enforcement.

