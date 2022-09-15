Festive fall fun arrives early at Country Tyme Fruitstand

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and hot chocolate – autumn is just around the corner, and people in the Pine Belt are gearing up for Halloween and the harvest season.

Haystacks, colorful corn stalks and piles of pumpkins decorate the Country Tyme Fruitstand just off Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

“We have so many individual unique pumpkins, and they all have a name,” said Country Tyme Co-owner Leigh Brewer. “It’s fun to come out, walk around and look, and I tell you about the pumpkins and tell you the names.”

Leigh and her husband, Marshall Brewer, said fall is their favorite time of year for them and for people in the community.

“This is something that we do every year,” she said. “Just kindergarten classes, things like that. And they’ll come out, and they like coming here because it’s a little quiet and not so rambunctious. They love to let the kids come to walk. They’ll have a picnic, and we’ll give them a pumpkin. It’s just a different option for them.”

Country Tyme offers pumpkin patches and a photo booth for customers and guests to capture all of the fun this fall season.

The first official day of fall is Thursday, Sept. 22.

