Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dixie Electric again asking hunters not to shoot around power, fiber lines

Officials at Pine Belt electric power cooperatives said that thousands of dollars in damages occur every dove season.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives with Dixie Electric Power Association are, once again, asking dove hunters not to shoot around power and fiber optic lines.

“We know it’s the easy shot, but we ask that you don’t take the easy shot,” said Amanda Mills, communications specialist with Dixie Electric Power Association (DEPA). “Help your co-op, help your neighbors and stay away from shooting anywhere near a power or a fiber line.”

Jeremy McAndrew, a system engineer for DEPA, says on September 3, dove hunters damaged fiber optic lines in Forrest and Jones counties, causing more than $50,000 in damage and knocking out the internet to more than 1,000 subscribers for more than eight hours.

“We tracked it down to dove shooting instances, where the shot pellets damaged the fiber optic lines,” McAndrew said.

In August, before dove season began, representatives from DEPA, Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association and Southern Pine Electric had initially asked hunters to avoid power and fiber lines, asking them instead to “shoot smart.”

Mills is hoping there won’t be any more damage done to power and fiber lines this hunting season and is reminding hunters that it’s also against the law to fire at the lines.

“Shooting anywhere near an electrical line is a federal crime,” Mills said. “There’s also consequences that could come with that if you are deemed liable for the damage.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy