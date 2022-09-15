Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled
SMPDD and Pine Forest Regional Library partner to offer caregiver courses.
Richton Library to offer caregiver classes for grandparents
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic
6pm Headlines 9/14
6pm Headlines 9/14
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre