Advisory board OK’s first round of applicants for BP money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For three years, the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board has been vetting applications of those trying to get their hands on BP oil spill settlement money.

On Thursday, members began the process for next year’s $30 million dollar allowance. Forty applications out of 83 made it to the second, more investigative round.

But not the expansion project for Carl Campbell Jr.’s company, Tele Postal Carrier Service.

“I’m frustrated in anticipating that so many jobs can be gained, and so many opportunities for business,” he said.

His frustration is with the requirement for matching funds for the project. Although he understands the need, he said it’s something just can’t provide.

“We just want to get that opportunity out there...and we definitely need grants to do it,” Campbell said. “It’s not something we can do on our own.”

It’s just one of many requirements to make sure people – who are awarded the reimbursement grant – have skin in the game and accountability for their projects.

“It’s not uncommon from our perspective to do it this way, but if you’re a private entity or somewhat unfamiliar with that process, it can be frustrating,” said Jamie Miller with the Mississippi Development Authority, which administers the funds.

But Miller believes the process is getting better.

“I think the process is working,” he said. “Each year, projects get a little better and everyone learns a little bit. And we’ll continue to make improvements as necessary.”

Despite an implementation plan that allows for the Legislature to reject vetted programs and even accept those not recommended for approval, officials don’t believe they have been set up for failure.

Board chairman Ashley Edwards said it’s not the best process, but it gets the money out there where it’s needed.

“We’re doing our duty to make sure that we are fully vetting our projects and that we’re providing them with the best possible advice on which projects will have the greatest return on investment – not only for the Coast, but also for the state of Mississippi.”

The next meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 24.

The MDA has to provide the recommendations to the state Legislature by Dec. 1.

