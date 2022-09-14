Wildcats roll to first 2-0 start since 2014

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a slow build in Poplarville but the Pearl River Community College Wildcats are finally starting to see the fruits of their labor.

The 20-13 win at Northeast Mississippi moved PRCC to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, elevating the program to No. 14 in the NJCAA rankings.

Head coach Seth Smith hopes his third season is the charm as the Wildcats’ goals climb higher and higher.

“Coach Smith came in, he wanted to lay a foundation,” said third-year running back Nick Milsap, an Oak Grove grad. “And I think we did a great job of doing that, of installing what we want the team to be. We just keep working hard and if you work hard, you reap what you sow.”

“As a coach it’s rewarding to get to see young people come out and reap the benefits of the hard work they’ve put in,” Smith said. “You’re starting to get to see some of the fruits of their labor. And we’ve still got a thousand things to get better at. We’re not there yet but you’re at least getting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m just proud of the kids and the coaches.”

Pearl River hosts No. 4 Northwest Mississippi on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.