USM’s School of Communication changes name to better reflect program

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has recently made a change to one of its departments.

What was previously known to the Golden Eagles as the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication is now known as the School of Media and Communication.

Department Director Ed Simpson said the name change has been in the works for about a year to reflect the change in curriculum.

Simpson said the School of Media and Communication had added a new major and more study emphasis options, including public relations, advertising, media sales and organization communications.

“The idea was if the name reflects what we actually do and what we offer here at the school,” said Simpson. “The name change is part of an overall curriculum overhaul that we have done here at the School of Media and Communication, and the big change is that we have included or added rather, the area of Strategic Communication.”

According to Simpson, the school is continuing to look at adding new technology like animation, E-Sports and motion graphics.

