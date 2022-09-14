Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says

CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.

According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.

Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.

The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

A 'show-cause" hearing has been set for Nov. 14 at the Marion County Courthouse.
15th District ‘show-cause’ hearing set in Marion Co.
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana,...
US government OKs nearly $190M in bids from offshore oil lease sale
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
FILE - New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three...
Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk