Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee Wright of Sumrall.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled a silver alert issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing Sumrall woman.

MBI reported that 69-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright has been located and is safe.

Wright, who reportedly suffers from a medical condition that can cause impaired judgment, had been missing since approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel,...
UPDATE: Owners react after a crash causes fire at David’s Grocery
According to the police department, Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported...
Missing New Orleans man found safe, according to HPD
Katelynn Hardy is wanted on five counts of felony shoplifting.
WANTED: Sumrall woman wanted on five shoplifting charges
Timothy Taylor, pictured here upon his arrest in 2019, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for...
Taylor found guilty of attempted murder of Jefferson Davis deputy

Latest News

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this...
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
A 'show-cause" hearing has been set for Nov. 14 at the Marion County Courthouse.
15th District ‘show-cause’ hearing set in Marion Co.
The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this...
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store