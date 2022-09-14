UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled a silver alert issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing Sumrall woman.

MBI reported that 69-year-old Kimberly Magee Wright has been located and is safe.

Wright, who reportedly suffers from a medical condition that can cause impaired judgment, had been missing since approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

