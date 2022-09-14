Win Stuff
Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala

Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries in Collins said they are excited to continue its 3rd annual gala event this Saturday, Sept. 17.
By Emily Blackmarr
Sep. 13, 2022
The event aims to raise money through a silent auction and donations.

“Sustaining Grace is an outpatient alcohol and drug rehabilitation ministry,” said David Roberts, the ministry’s president and founder. “We focus on drug addiction; we focus on alcoholism; we focus on mental health. We focus on the human part instead of the addiction or the alcoholism; we focus on the person.”

The event will include auction items for kids aged 5-95 and guest speakers. Roberts also said that the popular gospel band from last year would return.

