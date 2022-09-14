Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries holding 3rd annual gala

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries in Collins said they are excited to continue its 3rd annual gala event this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event aims to raise money through a silent auction and donations.

“Sustaining Grace is an outpatient alcohol and drug rehabilitation ministry,” said David Roberts, the ministry’s president and founder. “We focus on drug addiction; we focus on alcoholism; we focus on mental health. We focus on the human part instead of the addiction or the alcoholism; we focus on the person.”

The event will include auction items for kids aged 5-95 and guest speakers. Roberts also said that the popular gospel band from last year would return.

