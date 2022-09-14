Win Stuff
Sumrall VFD holds water drive for Jackson

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department plans to send off its water donations to Jackson this Friday, Sept. 16.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, people can drop off bottled water at the fire department on Pine Street.

Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said it’s important to help those in need

“Over the years, the past five years or so, we’ve had so many people help us when we lost two of our firefighters, and the community just came together and helped us, and we just want to give back,” she said.

Hayes said for those who are unable to make it tomorrow, she is available at the Farm Bureau Insurance location in Sumrall (4858 State Route 589) on Friday between 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

