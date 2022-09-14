Southern Miss Men’s Golf wins Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Thongpipat Rattanayanon (Bangkok, Thailand) posted a final-round 70 to capture individual medalist honors, while also leading Southern Miss to the team championship of the 2022 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday in Choudrant, La.

Southern Miss completed the three-day, 54-hole event at the par 72, 7,105-yard course at Squire Cree Country and Golf Club, capturing its first team championship since winning the ECU Intercollegiate last spring and first individual crown since Brian Richards triumphed in the 2019 Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate in Nashville, Tenn.

Rattanayanon collected his first collegiate medalist honors by finishing with an 11-under-par 205, beating Owen Stamper of Middle Tennessee by a stroke. The Golden Eagles also nipped the Blue Raiders by a stroke in the team standings as the Golden Eagles shot a 282 over its final circuit to end the event with a tournament-record low 836 stroke total.

Middle Tennessee, which started the day in third place, shot a 12-under 276 to take the lead for much of the day, but Southern Miss shot better down the stretch to pull out the team title. Ryan Dupuy (Baton Rouge, La.) also added a team-low tying round of 70 to finish tied for seventh in the tournament with an eight-under 208 total.

Cameron Clarke produced a 71 to end his three rounds with a 19th-place tie and a 212, finishing one stroke ahead of Robbie Latter (Mississauga, Ontario) who registered a 71 over the last circuit for a 28th-place tie.

Cameron Guidry (Picayune, Miss.) finished his first tournament for the Golden Eagles with a 76 to end with a 222 total and an 83rd-place tie. Following Middle Tennessee for second place was ULM, who finished third with an 839 total, and LSU in fourth at 840. Houston ended in fifth place at 854 strokes.

This was the third time Southern Miss has won this event, also winning in 2011 and 2013. The Golden Eagles return to action, Sept. 26-27, at the Old Town Club Intercollegiate in Winston-Salem, N.C., hosted by Wake Forest.

