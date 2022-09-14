Silver Alert issued for missing Sumrall woman

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sumrall woman last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Kimberly Magee Wright is a 69-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands about 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen driving north on Highway 589 in a 2008 white Chevrolet Cobalt with MS tag number LLB3258.

Family members said Wright has a medical condition that can cause impaired judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts should contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-794-8610.

