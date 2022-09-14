Win Stuff
Player of the Week: FCAHS senior Keeghan Rodgers runs for 241 yards

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Dolan is back in Brooklyn and has Forrest County Agricultural off to a strong start at 3-0.

“It’s very different and it feels way better,” said FCAHS senior running back Keeghan Rodgers. “Actually knowing that we can win and we actually have a chance this year, it just feels so much better.”

Dolan doesn’t just return with a game plan and championship pedigree – he brings hope and opportunity to Brooklyn.

Hope to win, opportunities for guys like Rodgers.

“I knew [Rodgers] had some talent and I knew he was going to be one of our top backs, if not our top back,” Dolan said. “So I told him way back when, just get ready to tote it ‘cause you’re going to carry it a lot.”

It only took Rodgers 20 touches to amass 241 yards rushing in Friday’s 35-20 win over South Jones.

He added five touchdowns – four on the ground and one through the air.

“It was fun but without my O-line and what they do for me, it wouldn’t be possible,” Rodgers said.

“The kids know if they block for him and give him a crease that he can take it the distance,” Dolan said. “We rely on him for our big plays.”

The Aggies are in need of a lot more big plays to make the playoffs in class 4A.

They’re off to a good start – 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

“I never thought we’d be 3-0,” Dolan said. “I thought we could compete with several of the opponents on our schedule but 3-0 was a pipe dream for us. We’ve had some adversity in every ball game so far. We’ve been behind in every, we’ve came back and played. I don’t think they were able to do that much last year, they didn’t have a lot of confidence coming in but now I think they see if we can play mistake-free football, we’re not going to win every game but we’ll be able to play with anybody.”

