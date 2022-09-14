Pine Belt students attend the annual Kuntry Kidz Summit & Expo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost 300 students from the Pine Belt participated in the 2022 Kuntry Kidz Empowerment Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The students had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and participate in small group sessions that covered topics like self-defense, social media and money management.

“My favorite part, I would say the self-defense class because it’s pretty cool because I was just talking about taking a self-defense class,” said Aryanna Hollingsworth, a Hattiesburg High School senior.

Founder Elisha Booth said the event’s purpose is to provide students with as much information as possible to help them achieve in school.

“The purpose for this summit is so that kids can have a place to be fed or just have seeds that have been planted, get them watered with information with great speakers on some relevant topics that they can deal with and, hopefully, be resources to teachers as well as students,” said Booth.

Hollingsworth said the expo encouraged students to build character and achieve academic excellence.

“I would recommend this, a 10 out of 10 for everybody and anyone who is very dedicated on what they want to do and who they want to become,” said Hollingsworth. “Just to put them on the right path of where they want to go and where they should go.”

Booth said her goal when she created the event was to motivate students to discover, develop and drive their success.

“So, our belief at Kuntry Kidz is that it takes a village to raise the child, and we just want to be a part of the village,” said Booth. “And our motto is to expose, equip, and encourage. We want to equip them with tools, with success, and finally, we want to encourage them to pursue excellence and purpose in everything that they do. And, we use a variety of ways to do that.”

2022 is the 8th year for the Kuntry Kidz event.

