Pine Belt mental health workers say tech & training key in suicide prevention

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and reminding people that help is available.

Dr. Christina Williams, a clinical psychologist at Pine Grove Mental Health, said that new technologies and online platforms are valuable resources for communicating with those suffering from suicidal thoughts or ideation. They are often the first point of contact with patients.

“People can access those YouTube videos that talk about suicide, a little bit of education and some tools people can use,” said Williams. “That’s really helpful if they’re not able to see a provider right away. Maybe they just have some questions they may not feel comfortable talking to someone yet about. Maybe they can just get on their computer and get some of those answers and resources.”

While the internet is a good place to find mental health resources, many people still find themselves in need of additional care.

Connie Bienvenu, the mobile crisis response teams coordinator for Pine Belt Mental Health, said their organization’s ultimate goal is to provide community-based crisis services that deliver solution-focused and recovery-oriented behavioral health assessments and stabilization.

“We train police officers in what’s called crisis intervention team skills, also known as CIT,” said Bienvenu. “These officers assist us in the field by identifying mental health crises, directing individuals to treatment or directing them to my team where we direct them to services.”

Williams and Bienvenu also said that suicide prevention includes raising awareness of the signs someone is experiencing thoughts of suicide, like withdrawal and isolation, and that it’s okay to ask the person questions, but the most important thing to remember is to listen.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please contact a mental health professional or call the new suicide hotline number at 988 to get access to available resources.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.