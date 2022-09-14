Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules

Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules
Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University released their upcoming 2023 season baseball schedules on Wednesday.

The Ole Miss Rebels shared their full schedule on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The reigning National Champions will begin their title defense on Friday, February 17, against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Mississippi State released its SEC schedule on Wednesday as well.

The Diamond Dawgs will open SEC play on Friday, March 17, when State hosts Vanderbilt in what could possibly be a top 10 matchup.

Both Mississippi squads always have high aspirations for each season. With both teams winning the College World Series in back-to-back years, fans can expect this upcoming season and rivalry matchup to live up to its heated standard.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle reportedly left Pleasant Grove Road as it was traveling north and struck a tree.
Driver killed in Jones Co. crash identified
Kalyn Jones had her first day in court on Wednesday.
Bond set for woman accused of causing fire at Jones Co. grocery store
Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
Cedrick Moffett, Jr. was arrested for shooting at his mother in a domestic altercation on Sept....
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-ol Kimberly Magee...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, Sumrall woman found safe

Latest News

Robert Henry, Jones College
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College
Robert Henry, Jones College
Rushing machine Robert Henry making a name for himself at Jones College
Jones College football coach Steve Buckley will lead his Bobcats to Wesson, Miss., to take on...
Jones College football opens road schedule
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara,...
New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City