New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss legend donates water to Capital City

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Ole Miss football and New Orleans Saints legend partnered with the NFL organization and a local company from Louisiana to distribute water to Jackson residents.

According to the Saints’ official Twitter account, the Lena, Mississippi native, Deuce McCallister partnered with the Saints and Rouses Markets to deliver 38,000 bottles of water to capital city residents on Tuesday.

Deuce McCallister’s college and NFL careers were nothing but spectacular. He was a record-setting running back from 1997-2000 during his time at Ole Miss, being the only player in the university’s history to record over 1,000 all-purpose yards over the course of three seasons.

McCallister was also a record-setter and a Super Bowl champion during his 8 seasons with the Saints, being the first to rush for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons in Saints history. He is currently second all-time in New Orleans in rushing touchdowns, which was a record he set in 2008 at 49 touchdowns before runningback Mark Ingram surpassed his total with 51 touchdowns, and was inducted into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Off the field, McAllister continues to do incredible work with his charity foundation. McAllister runs the Catch 22 Foundation, which is dedicated to underprivileged youth and adolescents in the Gulf South Region.

