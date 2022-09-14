Mississippi Science Festival kicks off at four museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your kids love science and experimenting, the 7th Annual Mississippi Science Festival (MSF) begins on Thursday, September, 15.

MSF brings the community together to celebrate careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and has introduced children of all ages to the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries that are available in Mississippi.

Exhibitors and activities will be at four museums – the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

You can purchase one ticket for Saturday’s festival and explore all 4 museums for $10.

Here’s the festival lineup:

C Spire C3 Jr. Coding Challenge, Thursday, September 15

Twenty-two teams from across the state have been invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Jackson and Meridian to participate in C3 Jr, a coding challenge uniquely designed for elementary-age students. Teams comprised of four fourth-grade students will be guided through coding challenges by a C Spire Mentor, treated to lunch compliments of C Spire, and participate in an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the challenge.

Science After 6, Thursday, September 15

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Adults 21 and older are invited to help kick off the 7th Annual MSF at one of Jackson’s newest and most eco-friendly gathering spots, the Ecoshed, for Science After 6. Tickets are $15 each and include bits, bytes, and one beverage. This event is sponsored by C Spire and Southern Farm Bureau.

Field Trip Friday, Friday, September 16

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In partnership with MSF, the four LMD museums are inviting students to attend a special STEM-themed Field Trip Friday. The museums will host a day dedicated to promoting STEM subjects and increasing science literacy for field trip guests. Students attending Field Trip Friday will have an opportunity to participate in hands-on experiments, and interactive exhibits, and see classroom science lessons come to life. Book your field trip by contacting any one of the museums.

Mississippi Science Fest, Saturday, September 17

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All four LMD museums will host a day dedicated to promoting STEM subjects and increasing science literacy. Children and families will have the opportunity to interact with nationally renowned STEM professionals, engage in hands-on activities, and explore exciting experiments and exhibits. On this special day, visitors can purchase a $10 ticket allowing them to visit and participate in MSF festivities at all four LMD museums. A free shuttle will be provided between museums and food vendors will be onsite throughout the day at all museums.

Science Saturday at MCM-Meridian, Saturday, September 17

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian is celebrating STEAM in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival! Science Saturday offers an inclusive environment that inspires children and families to explore STEAM concepts and uncover possible careers for children in Mississippi. Families will be invited to interact with local leaders in STEAM and participate in educational, hands-on activities and interactive exhibits throughout the day.

