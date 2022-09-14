Mississippi non-profits encourage voters at Hattiesburg Judicial Forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As election season rolls around, organizations are reminding people about the importance of using their voices and casting their ballots.

The Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MSBWR) partnered with three other organizations to host the Hattiesburg Judicial Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The in-person and virtual event invited those running in the upcoming November judicial elections to speak and introduce themselves to people in the Hattiesburg community.

Cassandra Welchlin, the executive director of MSBWR, said judicial elections are crucial to local communities.

“Judicial races are super important when it comes to land disputes, child support, criminal court,” said Welchlin. “All of those things are important, and many of our households are touched by those. Adoption, foster care. It’s just really important that people pay attention and vote.”

Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable plans to host more events on college campuses throughout the state to help students register to vote.

