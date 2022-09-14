Win Stuff
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.

Alexis Renee Rivas, 28.(Jasper County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas.

Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122 Saturday evening walking.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call JCSO at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

