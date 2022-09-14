Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to hold ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is hosting a weekend diaper donation event.

The ‘Stuff-A-Truck Diaper Drive’ will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m.- noon at the Target in Hattiesburg.

People can drop off diapers, buy them inside the store and bring them out to the parking lot, or order them through the Target app. In addition, in-person donors will receive a certificate for a free meal from Raising Cane’s.

The drive will help support some of the local organizations that the Junior Auxiliary sponsors throughout the year.

“Edwards Street Fellowship Center recently notified us that they have taken on an additional 200 families over the past couple of months,” said 1st Vice-president Ann Claire Kelly. “So, the need has just drastically increased even from 90 days ago. So, we would love to be able to give even more to support those additional families that they’ve taken on.”

Diapers in sizes five and six are needed most, but Kelly said that donations of all sizes are welcome.

For more information on the event, click here.

